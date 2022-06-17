Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers to perform

JONESBORO — Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers will perform at the next KASU-FM Bluegrass Monday concert set for 7 p.m. June 27 at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in downtown Paragould.
Brewer formed the Kentucky Ramblers in 1980 when he was only a teenager. He recorded 29 studio albums for a variety of record labels before establishing his own label, Stretch Grass Music, and producing an additional 21 albums.
His most recent CD, 40th Anniversary Celebration, spent 16 weeks at the number one position on Billboard Magazine’s bluegrass album sales chart, becoming the third best-selling bluegrass CD of 2021.
In his career, Brewer has recorded with major bluegrass artists including Bill Monroe, J.D. Crowe, Doyle Lawson, Russell Moore, Sam Bush and Ralph Stanley II. He has performed in all 50 states, in 19 countries, at the Grand Ole Opry, at the Lincoln Center in New York City, and at numerous noteworthy bluegrass festivals and venues.
Brewer is part of a family whose musical heritage crosses six generations, stretching back to the 1920s. Gary Brewer sings lead vocals and plays both lead guitar and old-time banjo in his band, the Kentucky Ramblers. Two of Gary Brewer’s adult sons also perform in the band, Wayne, who sings, and plays fiddle and upright bass, and Mason who sings, plays mandolin and also plays upright bass. Cody Pearman is featured on banjo.
In addition to bluegrass music, Brewer and his band perform country music, gospel music and old-time music.
Admission is $10 per person, payable by cash at the door the night of the concert. Everyone age 18 and younger will be admitted free. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.kasu.org/tickets.
There will be no Bluegrass Monday concert in July because the Big Grass Bluegrass Festival is scheduled in the Collins Theatre from July 21-23.
