JONESBORO — The Genealogical Society of Craighead County Arkansas will hold its regular monthly meeting at 2 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Round Room at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. The program is titled “A Genealogical Escape Room: Bubble Wrap,” and includes ancestral background of the inventors of Bubble Wrap.
In advance of the meeting, participants, both members and the public, are invited to attempt to solve a puzzle about the families of the inventors by using genealogy sources. Puzzle questions are available on the Society website, www.gscca.net/BubbleWrap.htm.
