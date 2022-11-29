JONESBORO — The next meeting of The Genealogical Society of Craighead County will be the group’s Christmas party for members and guests. It will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Parker Park Community Center, 1506 N. Church St.
Those attending should bring a covered dish to share and canned goods and other food for donation to food programs in Craighead County. A main dish of chicken along with tea and water will be provided.
