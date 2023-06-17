JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., and the Genealogy Society of Craighead County Arkansas will host a two-part genealogy workshop, “Beginning Genealogy,” on June 24 at the library.
The class will be offered in two parts from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 4 p.m.
Nancy Mathews will lead the program, providing participants with an introductory session on genealogy.
The class is free, but space is limited, registration should be made in advance.
An optional book on genealogy for beginners is available for $10.
To secure a place at the workshop and optionally purchase the book, please email gscca@suddenlink.net or call 870-206-9995.
The regular monthly meeting of the Genealogy Society will follow at 2 p.m. Sunday in the library Round Room featuring a presentation by Scott Lee, president of the Arkansas Genealogy Society, on The Effective Use of Ancestry.
The public is welcome to attend.
