LITTLE ROCK — Methodist Family Health Foundation will host the 14th Annual Get Up & Give collection project during the entire 40 days of Lent, Feb. 22-Apr. 6. Both children and adults can participate by donating personal hygiene items, clothes, shoes, school supplies, bedding, funds and other necessities to the Methodist Counseling Clinic in their community.
“Many of the children in our care are abandoned, abused and neglected,” Kelli Reep, director of communications for Methodist Family Health said in the announcement. “Others are in the foster care system or have families with few monetary resources. By providing them things like new underwear, deodorant, their own school supplies, even books and toys, our community demonstrates to them that there are people who care about them and their well-being.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.