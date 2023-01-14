JONESBORO — Girl Scouts – Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas kicked off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season Friday.
Girl Scout Cookie sales are one of the largest entrepreneurial programs for girls. Every box of cookies sold provides experiences for Girl Scouts such as service projects, troop travel and summer camp.
Cookies can be purchased this season by ordering directly from a Girl Scout in person or having them send you their Digital Cookie link to order online and have the cookies delivered to you. To find a local Girl Scout, fill out the interest form a /bit.ly/3useHR6.
Local booth sales will begin Feb. 17 and booths can be found using the Cookie Finder app. Beginning Feb. 27, cookies can be purchased online and shipped directly to the purchaser, by entering a Zip Code into the app. This link can also be used to donate cookies for local community causes.
