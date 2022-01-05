JONESBORO — Girl Scouts-Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas, which includes troops in Jonesboro and the surrounding area will kick off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season on Friday.
A highlight will be the new Adventurefuls, a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.
Sales will also include the classic Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-ups, Girl Scout S’Mores and Toffee-tastics.
This season, Girl Scouts will again sell cookies in creative, socially distant and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Many Girl Scouts will run outdoor cookie booths that follow local, state and CDC guidelines.
Some Girl Scouts will sell cookies via the Digital Cookie online platform for direct shipment or local delivery.
Beginning Feb. 18, consumers can enter their zip code to purchase cookies online from a local troop for direct shipment or donation to local causes.
Every cookie purchase helps to fund local Girl Scouts programs.
Those who want to purchase cookies this season can:
Order directly from a Girl Scout.
Have a Girl Scout send her Digital Cookie link to order online and have the cookies shipped to them.
Visit a local booth sale beginning Feb. 18.
Local booths can be found on the Cookie Finder at www. girlscoutsdiamonds.org/FindCookies or by downloading the Cookie Finder app.
To find a local Girl Scout, email product@ girlscoutsdiamonds.org.
