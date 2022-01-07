Giveaway seeks to relieve childhood hunger

WEINER — Greenway Equipment and country music star Jason Aldean are again partnering to combat child food insecurity in Arkansas and Missouri.
This is the fourth year for the company to give away two John Deere Gator utility vehicles that have been previously used by the musician.
All funds raised will be donated to the Backpack programs at three area food banks, Arkansas Foodbank in Little Rock, Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas in Jonesboro and the Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston, Mo.
Greenway has donated a John Deere XUV835M Cab Gator and a John Deere XUV825M S4 Gator, previously used by Aldean on his property near Nashville, to be raffled off with all funds going to the food banks. A $10 donation per ticket is requested and no purchase is necessary to participate.
Each Gator features a plaque with Aldean’s autograph.
“Agriculture and food production is such a large part of what we do in this area, so it’s hard to imagine anyone – much less a child – going hungry,” Marshall Stewart, Greenway Inc. CEO said in a press release.
“Greenway has been a long-time supporter of the Backpack programs and food banks in the communities we serve, and this giveaway enables us to make an even greater impact,” Stewart added.
According to FeedingAmerica.org, one in four children in Arkansas and one in seven children in Missouri struggle with hunger. The Backpack programs provide food for a combined total of more than 4,600 children every weekend during the school year.
To register for a chance to win visit www.gogreenway.com, text keyword “gobackpack” to 44-321, or visit a local Greenway location.
Winners will be announced March 11. Two names will be selected with the first name drawn winning the choice of either vehicle. The second winner will receive the remaining prize.
