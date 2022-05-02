JONESBORO — Nettleton senior, Daniel Golden, son of Colby and Rachel Golden of Jonesboro, has accepted an appointment to the United States Naval Academy class of 2026.
Acceptance of his appointment is the first step toward becoming a commissioned officer in the United States Navy or Marine Corps. He will report to Annapolis this summer to begin his four years at the Academy.
For consideration for appointment, students must apply for and receive a nomination from their U.S. Senator or Representative, complete a medical and fitness exam, and submit transcripts, recommendations and essays.
The candidate focus is on well-rounded individuals who have demonstrated leadership potential through activities, while at the same time excelling in the classroom.
An honor graduate, Golden is a member of the National Honor Society and an Arkansas Boys State representative.
A captain on the Nettleton soccer team, Golden aspires to play soccer for Navy’s club team.
His community involvement includes Eagle Scout, the Mayor’s Youth Advancement Council and Jonesboro Junior Leadership.
Golden also attended Naval Academy summer seminars in 2021 to develop leadership skills.
