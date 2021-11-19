POCAHONTAS — The 2020 Iberia Bank/Black River Technical College Foundation Golf Tournament scholarships have been awarded to seven students attending BRTC.
Each scholarship is sponsored by a $1,000 donor who is able to name the scholarship. Each student has been awarded $1,000 per semester, fall and spring, provided the student maintains enrollment and the grade point average requirement.
The Archer Realty Scholarship went to Brandon Dillinger of Harrisburg. Dillinger is a 2008 graduate of Harrisburg High School who is seeking a degree in respiratory care.
Alexander Rodriguez of Jonesboro was awarded the Auto Efx Scholarship. Rodriguez is a 2020 graduate of Jonesboro High School. He is enrolled in the auto collision repair program.
Erise McMasters of Paragould received the Clay County Electric Cooperative Corporation Member Scholarship. She is a 2017 graduate of Maynard High School seeking a degree in registered nursing.
The Harps Foods Scholarship went to Baylee Davis of Walnut Ridge. Davis is a 2019 Walnut Ridge High School graduate enrolled in the traditional registered nursing program.
Jacob Jones of Paragould has accepted the PECO Foods, Inc. Scholarship. He is a 2020 graduate of Greene County Tech High School seeking a degree in agriculture.
Devon Denham of Paragould was awarded the Pocahontas Aluminum Company Scholarship. Denham is 2020 graduate of Greene County Tech High School seeking a degree in industrial maintenance technology.
The SGA Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship went to Tammy Galbreath of Hoxie. She is seeking a degree in respiratory care.
