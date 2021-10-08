POCAHONTAS — The 28th Annual Novaria/BRTC Foundation Golf Tournament was held Sept. 24 at Rolling Hills Country Club, raising over $46,000 for the Black River Technical College Foundation to fund student scholarships.
Kelly and Kirk Scobey were the first-place winners of the morning Championship Flight. Blake Prater and Jesse Meeks finished second and Carl Tune and Jeremy Hays were third.
Morning A Flight winners were Andrew Shore and Johnathan Madison, first; Ronnie Palmer and Steve Schmit, second; and Greg Thompson and Jeff May, third.
B Flight winners were Andrew Adlong and Robert Crotts, first; Bob Marinik and Garry Palmer, second; and Jack and Clint DeLoach, third.
In the afternoon, winners of the Championship Flight were Dillon Cox and Hunter Ashcraft, first; Parker Sutton and Anthony Hausman, second; and Jesse Meeks and Heath Futrell, third; A Flight wnners were Ryan Thielemier and Cody Harper, first; Phillip and Patrick Davis, second; and Carl Tune and Jeremy Hayes, third and B Flight winners were Jason Mobley and Chris Williamson, first; Ryan Moore and Joe DeSpain, second; and Alan Brannon and Eddie Fuhrman, third.
The event funds 18 student scholarships of $2,000 each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.