Goodin receives economics teaching award

LITTLE ROCK — Allyson Goodin at The Academies at Jonesboro High School was surprised Thursday by the Economics Arkansas “Bessie Brigade” presenting a Bessie B. Moore Teaching Award for the 2021-22 academic year. She received $1,000, a basket of goodies, and “The Bessie” award statue.
The awards program recognizes Arkansas teachers for going “above and beyond” what is required by developing outstanding economic and personal finance projects they integrate into the classroom during the school year. Goodin’s project was EAST Tackles Economics.
Winning entries demonstrate standards-based knowledge of economics appropriate to the grade level or course being taught and support increased student achievement and growth in economic understanding and expertise.
“The winners in this year’s awards program integrated economics in many creative ways and platforms, Marsha Masters, associate director of Economics Arkansas said in the announcement. “Some brought real-world applications during the traditional school day while others provided engaging opportunities outside the classroom schedule. All of them have provided lifelong learning opportunities which will be remembered by these students throughout their lives.”
The award is named after Economics Arkansas’ first executive director, Dr. Bessie B. Moore. Economics Arkansas is a private, non-profit, non-partisan educational organization founded in 1962 by Dr. Arch Ford to promote economic literacy in Arkansas.
