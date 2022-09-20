Goodin receives economics teaching award

Allyson Goodin at The Academies at Jonesboro High School received an Economics Arkansas Bessie B. Moore Teaching Award Thursday for the 2021-22 academic year. Pictured are (from left) Dr. Kim Wilbanks, superintendent of Jonesboro Public Schools, Goodin and Marsha Masters, associate director of Economics Arkansas.

 Submitted photo

LITTLE ROCK — Allyson Goodin at The Academies at Jonesboro High School was surprised Thursday by the Economics Arkansas “Bessie Brigade” presenting a Bessie B. Moore Teaching Award for the 2021-22 academic year. She received $1,000, a basket of goodies, and “The Bessie” award statue.

The awards program recognizes Arkansas teachers for going “above and beyond” what is required by developing outstanding economic and personal finance projects they integrate into the classroom during the school year. Goodin’s project was EAST Tackles Economics.