LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently announced a number of appointments and reappointments.
Jonesboro residents appointed included Harold Perrin to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority, replacing Gregory Stanfill with a term expiring Jan. 14, 2025; Jerry Morgan to the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas State University System, replacing Dr. Timothy Langford with a term expiring Jan. 14, 2024; Shawna Barber to the Veterinary Medical Examining Board, replacing Phillip DeSalvo with a term expiring March 1, 2027; and Jeffrey Steiling to the Arkansas State Board of Architects, Landscape Architects, and Interior Designers, replacing Michael Jelong with a term expiring April 26, 2027.
Jonesboro residents reappointed were Andrea Allen to the Arkansas Tobacco Settlement Commission, with a term expiring Oct. 1, 2025; Vern Green to the Arkansas State Board of Registration for Professional Soil Classifiers with a term expiring Nov. 1, 2026; Kimberly Clayborn to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council with a term expiring Feb. 1, 2025; Alicia Storey to the Breast Cancer Control Advisory Board with a term expiring Jan. 14, 2025.
Others receiving appointments were Lindsey Wingo of Rector and John Newcomb of Osceola, both to the Arkansas Economic Development Council.
Lingo will replace Jim Andrews with a term expiring Jan. 14, 2026. Newcomb replaces Tom Denniston with a term expiring Jan.14, 2025.
Brandon Harris of Bono was appointed to a newly created position on the Arkansas Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee with a term expiring Dec. 1, 2025.
Donald Felts of Joiner was appointed to the Boll Weevil Eradication Committee replacing Glenn Brackman with a term expiring July 1, 2025. Reappointed to that committee were Travis Senter of Osceola with a term expiring July 1, 2024, and Gregg Garner of Lake City with a term expiring July 1, 2025.
Other reappointments included Randy Henderson of Blytheville to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board with a term expiring May 1, 2025, and Tiffany Sharp of Brookland to the Arkansas Early Childhood Commission with a term expiring June 30, 2024.
