LITTLE ROCK – Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday announced the reappointment of Jonesboro residents Lloyd Wofford of Jonesboro to the Division of Aeronautics with a term expiring Nov. 9, 2026; Dr. Robbie Cline to the Arkansas Board of Examiners in Counseling with a term expiring Dec. 31, 2024; and Martin Hamrick to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board with a term expiring Oct. 14, 2024.
Colleen Sears of Walnut Ridge was appointed to the Board of Examiners in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology. Her term will expire June 30, 2024. She replaces Elizabeth Williams.
Stephanie Sutton of Pocahontas was appointed to the Board of Trustees of Black River Technical College replacing Douglas Cox. Her term will expire July 1, 2029.
Price Gardner of Roland was reappointed till Jan. 14, 2029, to the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas State University System.
Commented