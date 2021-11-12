LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently announced the appointment of Dr. John Nowlin of Jonesboro to the Arkansas Geographic Information Systems Board replacing Amy Whitehead. His appointment expires Aug. 1, 2025.
Dr. Mitzi Scotten of Jonesboro and Dr. Mark Foster of Paragould were both appointed to the Full Independent Practice Credentialing Committee with their appointments expiring Sept. 1, 2024.
Dr. Mark Reiner of Jonesboro was reappointed to the Arkansas Board of Podiatric Medicine with a term expiring Aug. 31, 2024.
Lorie Whitby of Lafe was reappointed to the Arkansas Alternative Dispute Resolution Commission. Her appointment expires June 30, 2027
Mandy McFall of Leachville replaced Maryln Looney on the Arkansas Geological Survey with the appointment expiring Jan. 14, 2025.
Randy Scott of Blytheville was reappointed to the State Banking Board. The appointment expires Dec. 31, 2025.
Mark Constant of Marked Tree was reappointed until June 30, 2025, to the HCAVR Licensing Board.
Brice Hicks of Blytheville was appointed constable for Chickasawba Township, Mississippi County, replacing Randy Moody while Bill Tripp of Paragould was named a Justice of the Peace for the Greene County Quorum Court, District 11, replacing Ronnie Wood. Both appointments expire Dec. 31, 2022.
