LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities has opened its annual request for proposals encouraging Arkansas entities to apply to receive grant funding for their developmental disability inclusion projects.
Arkansas-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations, public educational institutions, and local and state agencies are encouraged to submit their proposals by April 13 at 11:59 p.m.
“These proposals enable the Council to supply much-needed funding to Arkansas-based organizations implementing projects to promote DD inclusion,” Jon Taylor, executive director of the council said in the press release. “Having an abundance of support from organizations of all kinds across the state is exactly what will help bolster the independence and productivity of Arkansans with DD.”
The Council will award a total of $500,000 to a minimum of three project activities to begin on July 1, that address the following goals and objectives:
People with DD and their families will be active in advocacy activities that improve their lives, the lives of others and the service system.
People with DD and their families will have improved access to community support and services.
The Council will support projects to improve the competitive, integrated employment of Arkansans with developmental disabilities.
“Supplying resources to organizations in Arkansas is a large component of our mission to promote the integration, inclusion and independence of Arkansans with DD,” Assiah Lewellen, deputy director of the council said. “If you are a business who is passionate about providing resources, programs or other services for individuals with DD, we encourage you to submit your application today.”
Additionally, applicants must be able to demonstrate the following minimum criteria:
Display a working knowledge of the issues that affect people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families.
Have experience working with and/or advocating on behalf of people with IDD.
Show a history of conducting education in the activity area identified in the application.
Exhibit a functional and operational alignment with the mission and values of the Council.
The Council strongly encourages applications from organizations that are located in rural or urban poverty areas, organizations that employ staff with IDDs in an integrated setting, and/or organizations that represent linguistic or cultural minorities.
The deadline to submit written questions is 4:30 p.m. April 7.
Interested parties can learn more or submit an application by visiting bit.ly/GCDDFunding22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.