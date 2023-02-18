LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation, in partnership with the Arkansas Community Foundation, is awarding grants to programs that benefit African American or underserved populations in Arkansas. Nonprofits with programs focusing on education, health and wellness, youth development, strengthening families and economic development are eligible to apply. Proposals will be accepted online now through April 1.
Funds from the foundation cannot be allocated for salary support or to support general operating budgets outside the specific proposal or project.
Priority consideration for grants include requests that show multiple sponsoring agencies or organizations; those that include evidence of local financial support, including in-kind support; requests that demonstrate collaborative ventures among organizations within the community; that have promise for sustainability beyond the grant period; and those that show an innovative approach to community challenges.
All geographic sections of the state are eligible. Scholarship requests will not be considered. Only 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, hospitals, public schools and government agencies are eligible to apply now through April 1 at www.arcf.org/ABHOF. Organizations that do not qualify for tax-exempt status are not eligible.
