LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation, in partnership with the Arkansas Community Foundation, is awarding grants to programs that benefit African American or underserved populations in Arkansas. Nonprofits with programs focusing on education, health and wellness, youth development, strengthening families and economic development are eligible to apply. Proposals will be accepted online now through April 1.

Funds from the foundation cannot be allocated for salary support or to support general operating budgets outside the specific proposal or project.