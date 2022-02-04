LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation, in partnership with Arkansas Community Foundation, is awarding grants to programs that benefit African American or other underserved populations in Arkansas.
Nonprofits with programs focusing on education, health and wellness, youth development, strengthening families and economic development are eligible to apply.
Grants that mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on these areas will also be considered.
“We are especially grateful to our donors whose consistent support allows us to fund our grant program each year. It is critically important that we continue to support organizations facing new challenges created by the pandemic,” ABHOF Chairman Charles Stewart said in a press release.
“There are many nonprofits working tirelessly in communities throughout Arkansas to improve the quality of life for its citizens,” he added. “This grant program allows us to make our state a better place to live for these communities.”
Grants will typically range from $1,000 to $2,500 but may approach $5,000 in special circumstances. Funds from the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation cannot be allocated for salary support or to support general operating budgets outside the specific proposal or project.
“Our long-standing partnership with Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation helps provide a support system for Arkansas nonprofits working to create positive change for underserved populations,” said Heather Larkin, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “We’re proud of this investment and the programs that continue to support local people working to improve their communities.”
Priority consideration is given for:
Requests that show multiple sponsoring agencies/organizations.
Requests that include evidence of local financial support (including in-kind support).
Requests that demonstrate collaborative ventures among organizations within the community.
Requests that have promise for sustainability beyond the period of the grant.
Requests that show an innovative approach to community challenges.
All geographic sections of the state are eligible. Scholarship requests will not be considered. Only 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, hospitals, public schools and government agencies are eligible to apply now through April 1 at www.arcf.org/ABHOF.
Organizations that do not qualify for tax-exempt status are not eligible.
