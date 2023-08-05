LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Community Foundation has announced the availability of grants of up to $25,000 to support organizations with programs or projects that are working on long-term tornado recovery efforts in Cross, Lonoke or Pulaski counties. The deadline for application is 11:59 p.m. Aug. 31.
“Help is still needed for many in central Arkansas and Wynne, especially the uninsured and those who couldn’t access federal or state funds,” Heather Larkin, president of Arkansas Community Foundation said in the announcement. “These grants will go to nonprofits still working to help people become fully recovered.”
In the wake of the tornados that hit central Arkansas and Wynne on March 31, the Foundation established the Central Arkansas Tornado Recovery Fund and the Cross County Tornado Recovery Fund to support nonprofits serving these communities’ long-term needs. Hundreds of donors collectively raised more than $1 million.
Priority consideration for grants will be given to organizations actively participating in intermediate or long-term recovery by providing: Case management, casework, or other forms of assistance to people navigating insurance, FEMA and social services; housing assistance; Debris removal or infrastructure repair; Financial assistance; Legal aid; Mental health aid and Other unmet needs.
Grantees in the Wynne area will be selected by a committee of local leaders and the Cross County Community Foundation’s board.
Full criteria and application details are available at www.arcf.org/ tornadogrants. For questions call 501-372-1116 or email arcf@arcf.org.
