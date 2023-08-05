LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Community Foundation has announced the availability of grants of up to $25,000 to support organizations with programs or projects that are working on long-term tornado recovery efforts in Cross, Lonoke or Pulaski counties. The deadline for application is 11:59 p.m. Aug. 31.

“Help is still needed for many in central Arkansas and Wynne, especially the uninsured and those who couldn’t access federal or state funds,” Heather Larkin, president of Arkansas Community Foundation said in the announcement. “These grants will go to nonprofits still working to help people become fully recovered.”