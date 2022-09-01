JONESBORO — The United Methodists of Arkansas this spring awarded grants to summer feeding and literacy programs in Newark, Tuckerman and Swifton as part of its 200,000 More Reasons initiative.
Started in 2020, 200,000 More Reasons is an ARUMC initiative that aims to significantly reduce childhood hunger through feeding ministries, public witness and education for long-term stability. The program expands the understanding of education and long-term stability, with the belief that working to alleviate poverty will provide the best opportunity for ending childhood hunger in Arkansas.
Hazel Edwards Memorial United Methodist Church applied for a grant to expand its garden to 1,000 square feet. The produce grown in the garden is used to provide Sunday night dinners, that allow the youth and adults in the church to break bread together and reinforce community bonds.
“All in all, the vegetables have been a large part of the Sunday night suppers, so our endeavor is a success,” said the Rev. Clayton Bulice of Hazel Edwards Memorial UMC. “More than that, we have been sharing our harvest with families that live nearby because inflation has busted their food budgets. The families we have helped are definitely in the ‘food insecure’ category.”
In North Jackson County, Swifton and Tuckerman United Methodist churches are using their grant funds to help local schools and children in their area. The food pantry has been the main part of this program, but the churches are having to adjust their approach in order to help more kids and families.
“We are going to do a food and book drive to give to families in need,” the Rev. John Noggle said. “We will be working on education, food needs, and health to help people overcome poverty.”
