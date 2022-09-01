JONESBORO — The United Methodists of Arkansas this spring awarded grants to summer feeding and literacy programs in Newark, Tuckerman and Swifton as part of its 200,000 More Reasons initiative.

Started in 2020, 200,000 More Reasons is an ARUMC initiative that aims to significantly reduce childhood hunger through feeding ministries, public witness and education for long-term stability. The program expands the understanding of education and long-term stability, with the belief that working to alleviate poverty will provide the best opportunity for ending childhood hunger in Arkansas.