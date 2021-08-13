Gravel Yard Bluegrass Band to perform

PARAGOULD — The Gravel Yard Bluegrass Band will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., for the next KASU-FM Bluegrass Monday concert.
Based in Mountain View, the band members began gathering and playing music together in 2018 in a gravel lot for their own entertainment.
Their regular weekly jam sessions began drawing an audience of music fans, and next the group began receiving offers to perform at venues and festivals around the region.
The group has produced a self-titled CD that includes their versions of numerous bluegrass standards. They describe their music as “an eclectic style … with lively originals and a twist on the old stuff.”
Band members include Matt Clampit, guitar; Chris Denny, lead vocals and guitar; Aaron Farris, bass; Cliff Prowse, fiddle, Titus Turner, mandolin; and Tiffany Turner, banjo.
Admission is $10 per person, payable by cash at the door. Everyone age 18 and younger will be admitted free. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.kasu.org/tickets.
