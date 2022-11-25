Graves and Farm Hands to perform Monday

PARAGOULD — Tim Graves and the Farm Hands will perform gospel, bluegrass and country music at the next KASU-FM Bluegrass Monday concert set for 7 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in downtown Paragould.
According to the press release, the Farm Hands bluegrass band has won over 30 major bluegrass music awards since its formation in 2010. The Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America has honored the group twice as entertainer of the year, five times as gospel group of the year, four times with the album of the year award, and three times with the song of the year award. The band has also received vocal group of the year and band of the year honors along with 70 award nominations.
The group performs over 150 shows each year at churches, festivals, performing arts centers and other venues.
Tim Graves plays resophonic guitar, an instrument which is often known as a Dobro. He was encouraged to learn the instrument by his uncle, Josh Graves, who introduced the Dobro into bluegrass music in the 1950s when he was a member of Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs’ band the Foggy Mountain Boys.
Graves has been a professional musician for over 45 years, beginning his career at age 14. He has been a past member of the groups Cedar Run, The Boys from Shiloh and James Monroe’s Midnight Ramblers. He is also a past member of the touring band for the bluegrass hall-of-fame members The Osborne Brothers.
Graves has received SPBGMA’s dobro player of the year award 16 times and was inducted into that organization’s hall of fame in 2015. He also received a Grammy award for his contributions to the album The Great Dobro Sessions.
Banjo player, Don Wayne Reno is the youngest son of bluegrass music hall-of-fame member Don Reno. Don Wayne also began his professional musical career as a teenager, performing first in his father’s band and later with his siblings as the Reno Brothers.
Bassist Terry Eldredge also played in the Osborne Brothers band as well as the bands of the duo Lonzo and Oscar and Wilma Lee Cooper and was lead vocalist for the Grascals and a vocalist in Larry Cordle’s band Lonesome Standard Time.
Guitarist and vocalist Jimmy Haynes began performing as part of his family’s musical group. He is a past member of the James King Band and appeared on numerous recordings for other bluegrass artists.
Seating at the concert is first-come, first-served. Doors to the theater will open at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, payable by cash at the door. Everyone 18 and younger will be admitted free.
Bluegrass Mondays are a non-profit event, and 100 percent of ticket proceeds go to the performers.
