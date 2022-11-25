Graves and Farm Hands to perform Monday

Pictured (from left) Tim Graves on resophonic guitar, Don Wayne Reno on banjo, Terry Eldredge on bass and Jimmy Haynes on guitar and vocals.

 Courtesy of the Farm Hands

PARAGOULD — Tim Graves and the Farm Hands will perform gospel, bluegrass and country music at the next KASU-FM Bluegrass Monday concert set for 7 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in downtown Paragould.

According to the press release, the Farm Hands bluegrass band has won over 30 major bluegrass music awards since its formation in 2010. The Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America has honored the group twice as entertainer of the year, five times as gospel group of the year, four times with the album of the year award, and three times with the song of the year award. The band has also received vocal group of the year and band of the year honors along with 70 award nominations.