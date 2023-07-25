POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced that BRTC Executive Director of Institutional Effectiveness Sissy Gray and her family have been named the 2023 Sharp County Farm Family of the Year.
Sissy, her husband Josh and their three children, nine-year-old Croston, five-year-old Canaan, and four-year-old Eden, run two farming operations at Williford. Gray Livestock and Cattle Company is a beef cattle operation, and Joshua 24:15 is a poultry farm producing pasture-raised eggs.
The family started out with 75 acres of rented pasture for a small cattle herd in 2010, but now has grown to 565 acres; 465 acres they own and 100 acres leased. Joshua 24:15 was begun in 2022.
Selection criteria for the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year include efficiency of production, conservation of energy and resources, leadership in agricultural and community affairs, home and farm improvement, and home and farm management.
Sponsors of the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program are Arkansas Farm Bureau, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas.
