POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced that BRTC Executive Director of Institutional Effectiveness Sissy Gray and her family have been named the 2023 Sharp County Farm Family of the Year.

Sissy, her husband Josh and their three children, nine-year-old Croston, five-year-old Canaan, and four-year-old Eden, run two farming operations at Williford. Gray Livestock and Cattle Company is a beef cattle operation, and Joshua 24:15 is a poultry farm producing pasture-raised eggs.