JONESBORO — The third annual Great A-State Media Fest was held via livestream for high school students from across the state and students at Arkansas State University. A recording of the competition can be found on the event’s YouTube page.
Students in Arkansas and Missouri submitted 271 entries in the online competition. Categories included video, audio, graphic communication, social media, online content, and photography.
“We are thrilled to host the Great A-State Media Fest,” competition chairman Dr. Michael Bowman, associate professor of creative media production at A-State said. “We saw some amazing entries this year from schools across the region.”
The creative media production program includes emphasis areas in corporate media, sports media, media ministry and graphic communication, preparing students for various professional and academic careers.
Winners in the voice talent category were all from Cave City High. Lily Williams took home gold, with Samuel Sanchez winning silver along with Cayden Burrow, and Ian Sanders winning bronze.
In the long-form audio production category Greene County Tech student Carter Dabbs was the gold winner; from Cave City, winners included Tyler Cooper with silver and Mika Hightower with bronze.
For the audio spot award, the two gold winners from Cave City High were Aiden Farrior and Stevie Scheffler. Two winners for the silver included Ithyca Bacon of Cave City High and Taci Humphries of Highland High. Bronze winners were Ian Sanders of Cave City High and Jett Jones from Valley View High.
In the flyer/poster category, Emma Wise of Fayetteville High won the gold and silver. Nevaeh Mitchell of Nettleton High was the bronze winner.
Winners in the trifold brochure/four-page newsletter category were Warren High students Lily Dawkins with gold and Emma Mann with silver. Emilee Hanna of Cross County High was the bronze winner.
The specialty graphics winners were Spencer Sims from Greene County Tech with gold; Polly Prior of Hillcrest High and Carli Huffaker of Wynne High with silver; and Jaycie Bagwell and Tyler Layton of Hillcrest High with bronze.
Kailani Haire of Fountain Lake Charter High took home the gold and silver in the multimedia storytelling website category. The bronze winner was Braylen Watson from Warren High.
Winners in the commercial and promotional website category were gold winner Spencer Sims of Greene County Tech and Hutch Bristow from Nettleton High with silver.
Jaycie Bagwell of Hillcrest High won gold for the landscape and cityscape photography category. Batesville Junior High Charter student Ashlyn DeLoach was the silver winner, and the bronze winner was Donna McKenzie of Cross County High.
In the nature and wildlife photography category, there were five winners. Three gold winners included Ashlyn DeLoach of Batesville Junior High Charter, Jake Herrington of Highland High and Jensen Hawkins of Buffalo Island Central High. Jaycie Bagwell from Hillcrest High won silver and Caroline Sanders of Bryant Junior High won bronze.
In the portrait photography category, Kaysen Lomax from Valley View High won gold. The silver winner was Sydney Lang of Dover High and Kaylee Anderson from Bryant Junior High took home bronze.
Sports action photography winners included gold winner Della Milholland of Greenbrier High. Two silver winners in this category were Kaysen Lomax of Valley View High and Acelen Hart of Nettleton High. Lexie Metheny from Bryant Junior High won bronze.
Winners in the student life photography category were Malvern High student Journey Cessor with gold; Bryant Junior High students Kaylee Anderson with silver and Lexie Metheny with bronze.
Madison Capps of Hillcrest High was the gold winner for photo editing.
The gold winner for school social media presence was Payton Sledge from Warren High.
Winners in the program social media presence category were Current River Broadcasting from Current River Career Center, gold; Jason McLain from Bearcat Media Productions, silver; and Hillcrest Screamin’ Eagle Productions from Hillcrest High, bronze.
In the social media influencer and branding category, Sheridan High student Brady Ingram took home gold. Silver winners included Khloe King, Xoe Hawkings, Alanna Hill and Rylee McKinney, all of Bryant Junior High.
Taking home awards in video talent were Caitlyn Shaw of Fayetteville High with gold; Ian Sanders of Cave City High with silver; and Isabella Carter of Greenbrier High with bronze.
Long-form video winners were Caspian Eubanks from Fayetteville High with gold; Ian Sanders of Cave City High with silver; and Colby Miller of Nettleton High with bronze.
Video spot gold winners were Bryan Tapia, Hasber Ordonez and Litokwa Tomeing from Bulldog Media Production. Carter Mathis from Current River Career Center won silver and Sophie Robinson from Nettleton High took bronze.
Winners in the multicam production category were Greene County Tech with gold, Andrew Boyd from Brookland High and Bearcat Media Productions with silver and Caleb Robinson from Nettleton High with bronze.
All collegiate competitors were from A-State and included Rachel Rudd of Beebe with gold in long-form audio, DeQueen native Jesus Wences with gold in the trifold brochure/four-page newsletter category, and Colby Thompson of Conway was the social media influencer/branding gold winner.
Photography winners included Corey Rucker of Betonia, Miss., with gold for city landscape; Jesus Wences with gold for city landscape, portrait and sports action; and Rachel Rudd with gold for student life.
Video winners included Jacob Osborn of Searcy with gold for long-form video; Colby Thompson with silver for long-form video and gold in the video spot category; and Cabot native Paige Ruettiger with both silver and bronze for video sports.
