JONESBORO — The third annual Great A-State Media Fest was held via livestream for high school students from across the state and students at Arkansas State University. A recording of the competition can be found on the event’s YouTube page.

Students in Arkansas and Missouri submitted 271 entries in the online competition. Categories included video, audio, graphic communication, social media, online content, and photography.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.