Greene County Fair to open Labor Day

Indie country recording artist Lauren Reno will perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Greene County Fair in Paragould. Her sophomore recording project “Gold Rush” EP will be released Sept. 23.

 Courtesy of laurenrenomusic.com

PARAGOULD — The 134th Greene County Fair will kick off Sept. 3 with the 2022 Miss Greene County Fair Pageant. Rules and registration forms for all pageant categories are available online at greenecountyfair.net/pageant. Entry forms must be received by Monday.

Opening day for the fair will be Sept. 5. Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children 11 years old and younger and armbands will be available. The carnival will open at noon with Sand Creek scheduled to perform at 5 p.m. followed by Lauren Reno at 6 p.m. and Lance Curtis and Lawson Wayne at 7.