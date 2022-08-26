Greene County Fair to open Labor Day

PARAGOULD — The 134th Greene County Fair will kick off Sept. 3 with the 2022 Miss Greene County Fair Pageant. Rules and registration forms for all pageant categories are available online at greenecountyfair.net/pageant. Entry forms must be received by Monday.
Opening day for the fair will be Sept. 5. Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children 11 years old and younger and armbands will be available. The carnival will open at noon with Sand Creek scheduled to perform at 5 p.m. followed by Lauren Reno at 6 p.m. and Lance Curtis and Lawson Wayne at 7.
The first evening of the Greene County Fair Demolition Derby will begin at 6 p.m. Gate admission for the derby only is $5. Fair and derby admission is $11.
Derby entry is $50 including a car, driver and one pit person, additional pit passes are $10.
Carnival rides will run from 5-10 p.m. Sept. 6-8. Judging for plants and livestock will begin at 8 a.m. Sept. 6 with Gravel Yard Bluegrass performing at 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 will feature free gate admission and buddy night with two people riding for the price of one
Sept. 8 will be senior citizens day with all seniors admitted free until 5 p.m.
The carnival hours will extend until 11 p.m. Sept 9 and the evening will feature a truck tug-of-war and wrestling.
Sept. 9 will be kids’ day with children younger than 12 admitted free from noon to 5 p.m. and carnival armbands available until 5 p.m. this will also be the second evening of the demolition derby which will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The fairground is located at 1108 U.S 49B.
