LITTLE ROCK — The Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society has received $2,500, the maximum amount awarded, from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Small Museum Grants Program.
Funded by the 1/8th-cent conservation tax, the awards help small history museums, historical societies, historic houses and sites, and military museums promote education, awareness and enjoyment of Arkansas history. The Greene County organization will use the grant for publishing materials, microfilm and an air purifier.
The Small Museum Grants Program aims to increase the ability of community-based small museums and organizations to research, preserve, present and conserve Arkansas history.
Eligible organizations must have an annual operating budget of $250,000 or less; must have a staff of at least one person, either paid or volunteer; and must be open to the public at least 90 days per year. Eligible activities include buildings and grounds maintenance, operating costs, equipment purchases up to $1,000, accessioning of artifact collections, educational programming, research, exhibits, and web site design and maintenance.
To learn more about the application process, visit bit.ly/3Kh2xUo. The deadline for the next cycle of grant applications is April 20. Awards are granted twice per year.
