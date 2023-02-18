LITTLE ROCK — The Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society has received $2,500, the maximum amount awarded, from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Small Museum Grants Program.

Funded by the 1/8th-cent conservation tax, the awards help small history museums, historical societies, historic houses and sites, and military museums promote education, awareness and enjoyment of Arkansas history. The Greene County organization will use the grant for publishing materials, microfilm and an air purifier.