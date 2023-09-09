PARAGOULD — The Greene County Master Gardeners will hold their fall garden seminar, The Buzz on Fall, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Paragould Community Center, 3404 Linwood Drive. The event is open to anyone interested in gardening. The deadline for preregistration is Friday and may be made at the Greene County Extension Office, 4312 Fairview Road in Paragould, by calling 870-236-692 or emailing greene-paragould@uada.edu. An online registration form is available at bit.ly/3P3mn6e.
A $25 registration fee, which includes lunch and snacks, will be collected at the door. Registration is limited to 100 attendees. Those who cannot attend after preregistering should notify the extension office.
