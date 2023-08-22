JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the names of graduates for the Spring 2023 semester. Students from Greene County who earned bachelor’s degrees are listed by degree.
Bachelor of Arts
Tiana Steyer of Lafe and Scout Mackenzie Weatherford of Marmaduke with honors, honors program, both in chemistry; Ashlynne Rippy of Paragould with high honors in criminology; Brianna Kriske of Paragould in criminology and sociology; Carlie Glass of Paragould honors program in English; Seth Laws of Paragould in music; Gage Johnson of Paragould with high honors in political science; and Kassidy Murphy of Paragould in psychology.
Bachelor of Fine Arts
Kara Newton of Paragould with honors in art and Sara Edwards of Paragould in graphic design.
Bachelor of General Studies
Judy Masterson with honors, Ashtin McCurley and Aaron Schenk, all of Paragould.
Bachelor of Science
Samuel Lenderman of Paragould in accounting; Noah Coffel and Austin Shultz with highest honors, both of Paragould, both in accounting and finance; Mathew Jones and Scout Weatherford with honors, honors program, both of Marmaduke and Sydney Brooke Brewer with honors, Glenn Fitzgerald and Fisher Wood with high honors, honors program, all of Paragould, all five in biological sciences; Berry Dickey of Paragould in biotechnology; Ashley Allen, Amanda Gramling, Elizabeth Noel with highest honors, honors program and Ashley Russom, all of Paragould, all in business administration; Kalin Key of Paragould in communication disorders; John Hall of Paragould in computer and information technology; Noah Robinson of Paragould with honors in creative media production; Kagen Howard of Paragould in engineering technology; Mason Clark of Paragould in finance; Jacob Andrew of Paragould in global supply chain management; Abbey Edrington with high honors, Logan Foster and Isaac White, all of Paragould, all in interdisciplinary studies; Lindsey Fulton of Paragould in management; Lauren Fry of Beech Grove with highest honors, honors program in marketing; Alyssa Henson, Grace Hobbs and Jamie Pinion, all of Paragould, all in psychology.
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Parker Lentz of Marmaduke and Taylor Copeland and Carly Dehart, all of Paragould, all in agricultural business; Delphia Ward of Paragould in animal science; and Anthony Condray of Paragould with honors in plant and soil science.
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Shelby Blankenship with high honors, honors program and Casey Couch, both of Paragould.
Bachelor of Science in Education
Racheal Kelly with honors and Madison Symons with high honors, both of Paragould, both in English; and Emily Brewer and Tralee Ellington with high honors, honors program, both of Paragould, both in mid-level education.
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Dalton Grant Fulbright of Paragould with honors.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Katelynn Copeland with honors, Eryn Coy, Emma Farmer with high honors, university honors, Sadie Millay with high honors, honors program, Jazzmon Pillow with honors, Robert Smith, and Isabel Broadaway with high honors, all of Paragould.
