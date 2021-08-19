JONESBORO — Arkansas State University recently released the names of graduates for the spring 2021 semester.
Included are students from Greene County who received undergraduate degrees and certifications listed by category.
Bachelor of Arts: Heather Wynn of Paragould in chemistry; Kyrsten McLemore of Paragould in English; Andrew Rippy of Paragould in music; Brittany Hall and Carly Newsom with high honors, both of Paragould, both in psychology; and Joseph DaVault of Paragould with high honors/honors program in world languages and culture.
Bachelor of Fine Arts: Ian Hatton and Rachel Paige Rowland with honors, both of Paragould, both in art.
Bachelor of General Studies: Korryn Antoline with high honors, Stevie Coleman with honors, Kyleigh Horner, Tyler Kane and Jonah Towell, all of Paragould.
Bachelor of Music Education: Adam Hartness with high honors/honors program, Jesse Lyons and John May, all of Paragould, all in instrumental music.
Bachelor of Science: Jared Barham with high honors/honors program, Colby Crossfield with high honors, Rachel Draper, Levi Morris and Blake Wilcox, all of Paragould, all in accounting; Evan Pillow of Paragould with high honors in accounting and finance; Banks Harris with highest honors, Briar Morrow and Heather Wynn, all of Pargould, all in biological sciences; Madeline Lenderman of Paragould in business administration; Shayla Scott of Marmaduke with high honors in clinical laboratory science; Kenna McCormick of Paragould in communication disorders; Jerry Cooper Jr. of Paragould in computer and information technology; Drake Plunkett of Paragould with high honors/honors program in computer science; Abigail Gatewood of Paragould in creative media production; Halle Harris of Paragould with honors in exercise science; Devin Dodd and Jacob Walker with high honors, both of Paragould, both in finance; Madison Wood of Paragould with highest honors in interdisciplinary studies; Ryan Cockrum of Paragould with honors in marketing; Sara Brown with highest honors/university honors, Katie Erickson and Courtney Smith with honors, all of Paragould, all in psychology; and Bill Page of Paragould in wildlife ecology and management.
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture: Alicia Fulton of Paragould in agricultural studies; Ceslee Kidd of Paragould in animal science; and Ryan Roberts of Delaplaine and Harper Martin of Paragould, both in plant and soil science.
Bachelor of Science in Education: Madison Goins of Beech Grove, Gabrielle Darnell with honors and Kristen Hedge with high honors, both of Paragould, all in elementary education; Ryan Adams with honors and Amber Puckett, both of Paragould, both in mid-level education; and Colby Boyd of Paragould in social science.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Kimberly Gardner, Sheila Inman, Reagan Reddick with honors, Melissa Ryan with honors, and Hailey Wright with honors/honors program, all of Paragould.
Bachelor of Social Work: Tiffany Walker, Austin Booth, Taylar Clifford, Emilee Martin, Madison Phillips with honors, Emalee Towell with highest honors, and Erin Gail Wheaton, all of Paragould, and Lauren Poe of Walcott with honors.
Associate of Science: Shelby Blankenship, Caroline Curtwright, Berry Dickey, Colton Dowdy, Savannah Faber, Emma Associate of Science Katie Head, Evelyn Hernandez, Andrew Lavespere, Carley Luke, Michael Mayo, Sadie Millay, Hunter West and Reed Whitaker, all of Paragould, and Alec Wilkinson of Paragould in computer and information technology.
Associate of General Studies: Aaron Church and Ali Perry, both of Paragould.
Associate of Arts: Tralee Ellington, Andrew Hyde, Mackenzie Jamison, Olivea Jett, Brianna Kriske, Michala McPhink and Kirsten Rice, all of Paragould.
Specialist in Education: Ashley Robbins, in educational leadership and Jenna Brown and Jackson Powers, both in psychology and counseling, all of Paragould.
Addiction Studies Certification: Jessica Bishop, Brenton Ezell, Savannah Keeling and Whitney McSpadden, all of Paragould.
Neuropsychological Testing Certification: Sara Brown of Paragould.
