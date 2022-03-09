JONESBORO — Arkansas State University recently announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at fall commencement.
Students living in Greene County who received bachelor’s degrees are listed by degree.
Undergraduates with a 4.0 grade point average are designated with highest honors. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated with high honors, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated with honors.
Bachelor of Arts
Tyler Rogers of Paragould, criminology; Faith Brown and Brittany Killian, both of Paragould, both English; Johnathon Mullins of Paragould, environmental studies; Haley Neighbors-Goodson and Valerie Tabor, both of Paragould, both psychology; and Mackenzie Ritsmon of Paragould, with high honors, world languages and culture.
Bachelor of General Studies
Nikki Hood of Marmaduke and Austin Mitchell, Hannah Mitchell, Jennifer Potter, with honors, Brittany Rebstock and Karsen Williams, all of Paragould.
Bachelor of Science
Shannon Edrington of Paragould, accounting; Alexander Burnett, with high honors, and Chandra Suberano, both of Paragould, both biological sciences; Halle Roleson of Paragould, business administration; Tanner Friar and Lauren Hendrix, both of Paragould, both creative media production; Rebecca McPhink of Paragould, environmental science; Sydney Manchester of Paragould, interdisciplinary studies; Jaden Cupples of Paragould, marketing and management; Elizabeth Hembrey, with high honors, Brittany Balog, both of Paragould, both psychology.
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Baylee Mangrum of Marmaduke and Shawna Emmons of Paragould, both animal science.
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Christopher Andrew Bateman of Paragould.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Zachary Hobbs of Paragould.
Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Science
Alectra Brown of Paragould.
