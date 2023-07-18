JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the names of students included on the chancellor’s list for the spring 2023 semester. The list recognizes undergraduate students who earned a perfect GPA of 4.0.
Paragould students included are listed alphabetically by last name.
B-F: Jayke Bolen, Brooke Boone, Rachel Booth, Cole Brengard, Alexis Brewer, Joshua Caldwell, Vanessa Carmer, Jackson Carr, Laila Casiano, Mason Clark, Katelynn Copeland, Jacob Cupples, Carly Dehart, Taylor Drew, Abbey Edrington, Tralee Ellington and Bayleigh Freeman.
G-K: Olivia Gardner, Melissa Golden, Matthew Gunn, Ryan Hartness, Hayley Hobbs, Alana Holloway, Trace Huckabay, Grace Jankoviak, AnnElise Jarrett, Marissa Jett, Gage Johnson, Breanna Joiner, Brianna Jordan, Kyla Kelley, Racheal Kelly and Baneen Khan.
L-P: Jacob Lancaster, Desorre Landreth, Thomas Lane, Nathaniel Leblanc, Judy Masterson, Alexis McKenzie, Cody Nelson, Kara Newton, Madalyn Neziri, Elizabeth Noel, Hallee Oden, Gabriella Orick, Emilee Owen, Cara Peeler, Carson Potter and Sarah Purcell.
R-W: Joshua Rabey, Ashlynne Rippy, Allie Robb, Noah Robinson, Keaton Sheppard, Austin Shultz, Mary Simpson, Kayla Smith, Allison Stacks, Morgan Sweeney, Madison Symons, Michaela Tallmadge, Joshua Thomas, Shelby Thompson, Jasmine Tran, Katelynn Waddell, Isaac White and Jordan Wicker.
Other Greene County students named to the chancellor’s list were Jordan Fry and Lauren Fry, both of Beech Grove and Amber Nailling and Emily Pillow, both of Marmaduke.
