JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the names of students included on the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.
The list recognizes undergraduate students who earned a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the names of students included on the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.
The list recognizes undergraduate students who earned a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99.
Paragould students included are listed alphabetically by last name.
B-D: Courtney Babcock, Sebastian Barger, Andrew Booth, Mattie Burk, Robert Case, Lauren Clark, Anthony Condray, Emma Copeland, Anna Cox, Collin Daniel-Steele, Jamison Davault, Ashlee Davis, Berry Dickey, Keirstyn Duke and Kamden Duty.
E-H: Secily Eldridge, Emma Farmer, Andrew Fleeman, Samuel Freeman, Dalton Fulbright, Lillian Glidewell, Amanda Gramling, Dustie Hall, Emily Hampton, David Harris, Hogan Hedge, Hannah Hill, Cole Hines and Carleigh Hollis.
J-R: Mishka Jeevan, Luke Landrum, Emily Latting, Henry Mahan, Alexia McChristian, Reece Middleton, Sadie Millay, Kristin Mugrage, Joshua Nelson, Jaley Oldham, Morgan Phillips, Clara Pullam, Mackenzie Rawls, Elijah Ritter, Jack Roach, Chandler Robinson, Madisin Rouse and Ashley Russom.
S-W: Abby Schefano, Westin Shelton, Amy Shollenbarger, Lora Sims, Courtney Smith, Trevor Sutton, Spencer Taylor, Savannah Tinsley, Kaden Turner, Eli Wallace, Isabel Wallace Broadaway, Anastasia West, Kaitlin Williams and William Woodard.
Other Greene County students named to the dean’s list were Savannah Campbell and Logan Russom, both of Marmaduke.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.