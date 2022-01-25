POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College recently announced the names of students graduating on its campuses during the fall 2021 semester. Many of these students received multiple degrees and certifications.
Paragould graduates earning associate degrees included Jared Bassham, Shayla Boak, Samuel Freeman, Jenna Gibson, Jazzalyn Gilmore, Cole Hines, Lucas Hollis, Shellee Hollis, Kersten Hovis, Marcy Howard, Myranda Huffman, Brandon Jackson, Falisha Jackson, Keirstyn Jackson, Alyssa Maness, Courtney Marchbanks, Lily McFadden, Shane McFarland, Erise McMasters, Emily Mobley, Adam Morgan, Dylan Penkunas, Lauren Reagan, John Rollings, Kaitlyn Rousseau, Sharon Rosten, Alyssa Smith, Juliet Stokes, Chassica Vandergriff, Julie Ann Weeks, Amanda Williams and Stephanie Wineland.
Paragould students earning certifications only included Patrick Autry, Callie Barnes, Hailey Bland, Breanna Bobo, Bradley Boling, Noah Boone, Skylar Boyd, Marissa Brandon, Rebecca Carner, Jessica Caruthers, Rachel Chadima, Catelyn Dancer, Amanda Eller, Terri Engeron, Dustin Estes, Brianna Foster, Hannah Foster, Ryan Fugett, Mariah Garrett, David Hampton, Cameron Harrison, Allie Heinrich, Amber Huffins, Ethan Hughes, Lindsey Irwin, Brooklyn Johnson, Raelyn Jones, Cameron Lee, Isaac Martin, Kenneth Maynard, Harmonie Morse, Caleb Myers, Whitney Newboles, Sydney Peek, Tara Perez, Alison Redding, Katelin Reese, William Richards III, Nicole Rivera, Cheyenne Schultz, Damien Smallmon, Melanie Steele, Darbie Thomas, Jennifer Thompson, Kaitlyn Toombs, Meagan Treat, Dessie Utley, Audrey Ward, Kelly Ward, Lachelle Watson, Emma White and Destrie Wineland,
Students in other parts of Greene County receiving associate degrees included Julie Finley and Rheanna Siebert, both of Lafe; and Monica Hodge, Yulonda Stallings, Melanie Sutton and Marcus Vowell, all of Marmaduke.
Those receiving certifications only were Donald Crittenden of Beech Grove; Nicky Prater of Delaplaine; Jennifer Trice of Lafe; and Chadisty Jackson of Marmaduke.
Commented