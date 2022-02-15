JONESBORO — Students on the dean’s list for fall 2021 at Arkansas State University have been announced.
The dean’s list includes students with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.99.
Greene County students included, listed by hometown, are:
Lafe – Rebecca Morgan.
Marmaduke – Savannah Marshall and Scout Weatherford.
Paragould B-D – Ryan Baldwin, Brooke Barnes, Laura Bass, Trevor Bateman, Hailey Beasley, Baleigh Boling, Rachel Booth, Carmyn Brown, Grace Bulkley, Caroline Burrow, Joshua Caldwell, Zoe Carpenter, Lexis Cole, Rachel Combs, Katelynn Copeland, Ashlee Davis, Carly Dehart, Emma Dillon, Rachel Draper, Taylor Drew and Kinsey Duty.
Paragould E-L – Jacob Edwards, Emma Farmer, Nathan Foster, Dalton Fulbright, Tryniti Garred, Carlie Glass, Rebekah Gramling, Caleb Gray, Jacy Harris, Anna Henson, Emily Hill, Gabrielle Hudson, Andrew Hyde, Mackenzie Jamison, Marissa Jett, Breanna Joiner, Racheal Kelly, Luke Landrum and Thomas Lane.
Paragould M-R – Denise Middleton, Sadie Millay, Allison Morgan, Johnathon Mullins, Chasity Neal, Kara Newton, Emilee Owen, Morgan Phillips, Aiden Piercy, Jazzmon Pillow, Markus Pillow, Kaydy Powell, Clara Pullam, Crystal Richardson, Ashlynne Rippy, Hannah Risker, Noah Robinson, Brittian Roleson, Dianna Rotscheid and Ashley Russom.
Paragould S-Z – Sarah Scorfina, Derek Shollenbarger, Mary Simpson, Zoe Sloas, Matilyn Smith, Tammy Smith, Daniel Steele, Madison Symons, Spencer Taylor, Mackenzie Thomason, McKenna Timmons, Iris Tran, Quarletta Turner, Krystin Walden, Eli Wallace, Isabel Wallace, Anastasia West, Hunter West, Reed Whitaker and Kaitlin Williams.
