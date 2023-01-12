LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas State University professor of agricultural economics Bert Greenwalt of Jonesboro is among the five new inductees into the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame.
Class XXXV induction ceremonies are set for 11:30 a.m. March 3 at the Little Rock Convention Center.
A professor of agricultural economics at Arkansas State University since 1991, Greenwalt co-founded and directs the college’s annual Agribusiness Conference and sponsors the Agribusiness Club, including trips to the Chicago Board of Trade and Federal Reserve Bank locations.
He and his brother, Eric, nephew, Chad and mother, Idena, manage the Greenwalt Company farm in Hazen, striving to conserve natural resources, especially water. During 1999-2013, Greenwalt served six years as a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis followed by seven years on the St. Louis Fed Agribusiness Council.
Additional inductees include Arkansas Century Farm owner/operator and philanthropist Ellis Bell of Forrest City; innovative rice farmer Chris Isbell of Humnoke; veteran cotton farmer and industry leader Steve Stevens of Tillar; and the late Jessie (J.D.) Vaught of Horatio, a pioneer in contract livestock production.
“It’s an outstanding class of inductees reflecting the broad and diverse impact of agriculture across Arkansas,” the Hall of Fame’s committee chair Debbie Moreland said in the announcement.
“Agriculture is one of the great success stories of our state and that is sometimes overlooked. We’re pleased to bring recognition to these individuals who have impacted our state’s largest industry in such a positive way.”
The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame began in 1987 to promote awareness and honor those who helped local communities and the state prosper. This year’s five inductees up the organization’s number of honorees to 181.
Luncheon tickets to this year’s induction ceremony are $80 each.
Individual tickets and tables of 10 are available by calling 501-228-1609 or emailing aghalloffame@arfb.com.
