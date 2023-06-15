WEINER — Greenway Equipment Inc. has launched its annual fundraising campaign for local food banks held in partnership with country music star Jason Aldean. The funds raised through the giveaway will be donated to combat food insecurity for children in Arkansas and Missouri.
Each donation is considered a registration for a chance to win one of two John Deere Gator utility vehicles previously owned by Aldean, a 2022 John Deere XUV835M Honor Edition Cab Gator with HVAC and a 2021 John Deere XUV825M S4 Gator, previously used by Aldean on his property near Nashville. Each vehicle features a plaque with Aldean’s autograph.
The funds raised will go to support the backpack programs at Arkansas Foodbank in Little Rock, Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas in Jonesboro and the Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston. The backpack programs provide food for hungry children on the weekends and feed thousands of children during the school year.
“Agriculture and food production are central to our business at Greenway, so we’re proud to continually support the backpack programs that help provide food to those in need,” Marshall Stewart, CEO of Greenway Equipment, Inc said in the announcement. “This giveaway partnership is just one way Greenway is working to make a positive impact and strengthen the communities where we operate.”
Registration for the drawing opens Monday and continues through Aug. 11. To register, visit gogreenway.com, text the keyword “gobackpack” to 44321 or visit any local Greenway location. A $10 donation per registration is suggested, but no purchase is necessary to participate. The winner will be announced the week of Aug. 14-18.
