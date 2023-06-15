WEINER — Greenway Equipment Inc. has launched its annual fundraising campaign for local food banks held in partnership with country music star Jason Aldean. The funds raised through the giveaway will be donated to combat food insecurity for children in Arkansas and Missouri.

Each donation is considered a registration for a chance to win one of two John Deere Gator utility vehicles previously owned by Aldean, a 2022 John Deere XUV835M Honor Edition Cab Gator with HVAC and a 2021 John Deere XUV825M S4 Gator, previously used by Aldean on his property near Nashville. Each vehicle features a plaque with Aldean’s autograph.