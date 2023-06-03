Guitars and Memphis music subject of new MoSH exhibits

“America at The Crossroads: The Guitar and a Changing Nation,” will open June 10 at the Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave., in Memphis. The exhibition explores the guitar’s influence on American history and features more than 40 instruments that serve as touchpoints to significant moments in America’s history.

 Courtesy of MoSH

MEMPHIS — “America at The Crossroads: The Guitar and a Changing Nation,” a new exhibit opening June 10-Oct. 22, at the Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave., explores the guitar’s influence on American history, culture and politics.

According to the MoSH website, “For decades, the guitar was the one instrument that many rural people and those freed from slavery could afford to buy – sold for a few dollars in the Sears catalog. Later, the sound of the guitar defined the first-ever generation of American “teenagers” – a term that came into popular use as the first electric guitars were being manufactured.