Guitars and Memphis music subject of new MoSH exhibits

MEMPHIS — “America at The Crossroads: The Guitar and a Changing Nation,” a new exhibit opening June 10-Oct. 22, at the Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave., explores the guitar’s influence on American history, culture and politics.
According to the MoSH website, “For decades, the guitar was the one instrument that many rural people and those freed from slavery could afford to buy – sold for a few dollars in the Sears catalog. Later, the sound of the guitar defined the first-ever generation of American “teenagers” – a term that came into popular use as the first electric guitars were being manufactured.
“The guitar was the sound of protest in the 1960s and 1970s, the sound of anger and alienation in the 1980s and 1990s, and the preferred pastime of the coronavirus pandemic – when more guitars were sold than ever before.”
This exhibition includes more than 40 instruments that serve as touchpoints to connect visitors directly with significant moments in America’s history – from the earliest Spanish invasion to the nation’s modern status as a global superpower.
The artifacts are supplemented with video, photographs and illustrations that depict important events, artists and instruments of the last century, giving visitors the chance to interact with the guitar not only from the perspective of its history but also through the music it has created and those it has inspired.
Along with America at The Crossroads, a partner exhibit “Grind City Picks: The Music That Made Memphis” will run concurrently.
Grind City Picks explores the evolution of notable music genres in Memphis through an extensive display of instruments from famous artists, band merchandise and photographs. This exhibit explores how Memphis’s history and culture are shaped by the iconic instruments, riffs and guitarists that put Memphis on the map.
Grind City Picks will also feature talented local luthiers who have attracted international artists looking for the Memphis sound and craftsmanship.
General admission to the museum is $18 for adults, $17 for seniors and $13 for children ages 3-12. MoSH is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.
