Hale named regional director for SmartData Dashboard

MOUNTAIN HOME — Hughes Education/SmartData Dashboard welcomes Stephanie Hale to the team as an NEA specialist and Arkansas regional director.
In this role, Hale will be responsible for developing and managing relationships with assigned school districts and regions and primarily will be focused on training district users, consulting with districts on their goals, and helping them reach those goals.
“With the amazing team already in place at SmartData Dashboard, it was important to seek a talented, experienced and results-driven leader to help drive us forward,” Harvey Hughes, founder and chief strategist said in the press release. “We strongly believe that Stephanie is that dynamic leader who can help us continue to improve, grow and serve our Arkansas school districts.”
Hale earned her bachelor’s degree in education at Arkansas State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership at William Woods University. Her experience ranges from serving as a classroom teacher and instructional facilitator to working as a consultant focusing on school leadership and teacher support.
It’s fantastic to continue my work in education by assisting schools with utilizing real-time student data. Data that once took hours and days to gather and analyze can now be found in three clicks or less,” Hale said.
SmartData Dashboard is used to identify at-risk students using data such as attendance, grades, and behavior patterns. The program incorporates information from multiple sources to provide real-time data to educators to help them make informed decisions.
