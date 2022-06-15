SEARCY — Harding University recently announced the appointment of Dr. Jean-Noel Thompson as executive vice president. Thompson will serve alongside recently appointed President Mike Williams as he begins his tenure.
“Dr. Thompson is a highly talented, spirit-led leader who will be intimately engaged with the entire University community,” Williams said in a press release. “He wants nothing more than to build a relational and supportive culture.”
Thompson previously served as vice president for student services at Faulkner University, Abilene Christian University, Grove City College and Grand Canyon University.
Thompson earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational communication from Arizona State University, a master’s degree in student affairs in higher education from Colorado State University and a doctorate in higher education and student affairs from Indiana University.
He has been published in a variety of education journals and has presented at a number of national conferences.
