Harp enrichment fund established

JONESBORO — A newly established scholarship at Arkansas State University will help students who are studying the environment.
With a $25,000 endowment, the George and Phoebe Harp Honorary Endowed Enrichment Fund has been created. An additional $5,000 will go to an annual scholarship.
The scholarship will have an annual award of $1,000 for the first five years, $500 per semester.
To qualify for the scholarship, one must be an on-campus undergraduate student with 18 semester credit hours, have a minimum 2.5 GPA and be majoring in biological sciences with an emphasis in evolution, ecology and organismal biology, environmental science, or wildlife, fisheries and conservation.
If there are no applicants that meet those requirements, preference will be given to students majoring in other degree programs including those seeking a minor in marine science, or a bachelor’s degree in biotechnology, biological sciences with an emphasis in pre-professional studies, or chemistry.
Dr. George L. Harp, professor emeritus of environmental biology, was an A-State educator from 1967 until 1999. He is a past president and life member of the Arkansas Academy of Science and past president of the Dragonfly Society of the Americas.
His wife, Phoebe A. Harp, is a former A-State faculty member in biological sciences. She graduated from A-State with her master’s degree in biology and co-founded the Northeast Arkansas Women in Science Club.
The benefactors have supported the university in the past and even inspired a past student to create an endowment. In 2020, Dr. Sam Kallsnick endowed the Dr. George Harp Honorary Scholarship.
Anyone interested in contributing to the fund may do so through the Arkansas State University System Foundation.
Additional gifts can be made online through the university website.
