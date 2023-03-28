Harp enrichment fund established

Former A-State faculty members Dr. George L. Harp and his wife, Phoebe A. Harp, have been honored with the establishment of a $25,000 endowment, the George and Phoebe Harp Honorary Endowed Enrichment Fund. An additional $5,000 will go to an annual scholarship.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — A newly established scholarship at Arkansas State University will help students who are studying the environment.

