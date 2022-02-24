BROOKLAND — Harps Food Stores Inc. has announced their purchase of the land at 8107 U.S. 49 North, with the intent to build a new Harps Food Store.
“We are so excited to be a part of this development,” Gary Harpole, managing partner and director of development for Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group stated in a press release.
“Working with the landowner, Mayor Jones and Harps to put together this project was a wonderful experience. This is a big day for the city of Brookland,” he added.
The new 32,000 square-foot Harps store will offer residents of Brookland and the surrounding community, a large variety of grocery, deli and bakery products.
Because of nationwide shortages in construction material, there is no set grand opening date at this time.
“The city of Brookland and its citizens are excited to have a new grocery store located in our city,” Brookland City Mayor Kenneth Jones stated. “Harps Food Stores has a great reputation, and we are proud that they have decided to open a location in Brookland. Thank you Harps and we look forward to your grand opening.”
According to the press release, Harps is a 100 percent employee-owned company that operates 135 stores in four states: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas.
It is the largest employee-owned company in the state of Arkansas and was founded by Harvard and Floy Harp in Springdale, in 1930.
The company has now grown to employ over 6,900 associates.
