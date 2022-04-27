LITTLE ROCK — Stephens Inc., an independent financial services firm, with offices worldwide, including Jonesboro, has hired Heide Harrell as vice president and communications director of its Private Wealth Management division.
Harrell, accredited in public relations, brings to the firm nearly 20 years of communications, marketing and business development experience.
She will oversee the strategies and implementation of communications for the Private Wealth Management division as well as assist in relationship-building opportunities for its financial consultants across the U.S.
“Heide is a proven communications professional in both the financial and legal industries, which makes her a great addition to our team,” Kevin Scanlon, executive vice president and head of Stephens Private Wealth Management division said in the press release. “Her ability to deliver results through her varied experiences will be an asset as we continue to focus on growth throughout the department and firm.”
Harrell is currently serving her second two-year term on the National Public Relations Society of America Board of Directors.
Prior to joining Stephens, she was director of marketing and business development at Rose Law Firm. She has degrees from the University of Central Arkansas and UALR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.