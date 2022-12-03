Harrison and Ritter families donate $60,000 to United Way

The Bill and Vikki Harrison Family Fund and Ernest and Anna Ritter Family Fund at the Arkansas Community Foundation donated $10,000 per year for three years to United Way of Northeast Arkansas Dolly Parton Imagination Library program. Pictured (from left) are Wayne Clark, Ritter family member; Maura Ashton, vice-chair of the Ritter Philanthropy Committee; Ronda Ritter Ray; Bill and Vikki Harrison; Brandon Lawshe, Ritter Philanthropy Committee member; Heather Coats, director of Community Impact for United Way; and Sarah Drew, Arkansas Imagination Library-Little Rock.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — The Bill and Vikki Harrison Family Fund and the Ernest and Anna Ritter Family Fund at the Arkansas Community Foundation committed to each giving $10,000 per year for three years to United Way of Northeast Arkansas to double the number of area children receiving books through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program.

United Way of Northeast Arkansas hosted a grant recognition ceremony at their office on Nov. 14 to celebrate the $60,000 donation.