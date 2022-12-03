Harrison and Ritter families donate $60,000 to United Way

JONESBORO — The Bill and Vikki Harrison Family Fund and the Ernest and Anna Ritter Family Fund at the Arkansas Community Foundation committed to each giving $10,000 per year for three years to United Way of Northeast Arkansas to double the number of area children receiving books through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program.
United Way of Northeast Arkansas hosted a grant recognition ceremony at their office on Nov. 14 to celebrate the $60,000 donation.
Donated funds will be used over the three-year to increase the number of Craighead County children that will receive books through the program. Members of the Ritter family, Harrison family, Ritter Philanthropy Committee, DPIL Arkansas staff, and United Way staff and board members attended the ceremony.
Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting books free of charge to children from birth to age five, through funding shared by Dolly Parton and local community affiliate partners.
“We are honored to accept this donation and continue to serve our community as an affiliate of this program. Without the financial support of grants and donations such as this one, programs like Dolly Parton Imagination Library would be impossible to maintain. We are fortunate to be able to work with people that see the importance of early literacy in our area,” Heather Coats, director of community impact for United Way said in a press release.
United Way of Northeast Arkansas is the affiliate for Craighead, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Poinsett and Randolph counties. Parents can sign their children up online at imaginationlibrary.com.
