LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has announced the Harvest of the Season promotional program, a free educational campaign that includes materials for schools to feature locally grown products in their cafeterias.
The goal of Harvest of the Season is to teach children about Arkansas-grown foods. The program makes available local and seasonal food posters, materials featuring Arkansas farmers and distributors, and social media resources highlighting local Arkansas fruits, vegetables, proteins, grains and dairy products.
Program materials are offered at no cost to public and private K-12 schools, early childhood education facilities and alternative learning environments.
Harvest of the Season was developed using funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program to increase the production and consumption of specialty crops in schools.
Specialty crops, as defined by the USDA, are fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops.
“The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is proud to partner with USDA on this program to provide children in Arkansas free resources on local agriculture and nutrition,” Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward said in the press release. “The lessons learned from this program can have a lasting impact on children, their families and entire communities.”
Harvest of the Season promotional program materials can be found at bit.ly/361XDZP.
For more information on this program, contact State Local Procurement Manager Shannon Newerth-Henson at shannon.henson@agriculture.arkansas.gov.
