JONESBORO — Dr. Scott Gordon, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions has announced that Jana Haskins is the new director of the Beck Center for Veterans at Arkansas State University.
A 1994 graduate of A-State, Haskins succeeds longtime center director Lynda Nash, who retired earlier this year.
“We are excited to have Jana Haskins join our team as director of the Beck Center for Veterans. Haskins brings high energy, a wealth of experience, and longstanding ties to A-State and the greater Jonesboro communities,” Gordon said. “Moreover, she comes from a military family, which fuels her strong passion to enhance the health and welfare of veterans, active military members, and their families at A-State as well as in Northeast Arkansas and beyond.”
He added, “We are forever grateful for Lynda Nash’s past decade of excellent leadership as director, which built the center into what it is today. We look forward to further expanding upon that vision under Haskins’ leadership as director.”
Haskins joins A-State after 12 years with St. Bernards Medical Center, most recently serving with SBMC’s Counseling Center. She also has served as an adjunct professor in the A-State social work program since 2015. Haskins has experience as a therapist and clinical director with clinics and groups located in the Northeast Arkansas region.
Following graduation with her bachelor’s in social work from A-State, she completed her master’s degree from the University of Tennessee.
“I am so excited to be part of the Pack at A-State. My short time as director of the Beck Center for Veterans has been nothing short of amazing,” Haskins commented. “I look forward to working with everyone and watching the growth and progress of the Beck Center and the increase of veterans served.”
The Beck Center for Veterans is now located in its new facility within the Turner Military Science Building, occupying an expanded space from its previous location at the Donald W. Reynolds Center for Health Sciences.
