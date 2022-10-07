JONESBORO — The Rev. Phil Hathcock of Maumelle, a retired Methodist minister and district superintendent, will be the guest speaker for a worship service of Stay UMC Jonesboro at 11 a.m. this Sunday at the Valley View School’s Fine Arts Center, 2111 Valley View Drive.

Hathcock retired in 2013 after 41 years as a pastor. His appointments in the Arkansas Conference included Eureka Springs, Siloam Springs and First UMC in Conway. He was appointed superintendent of the Central District in 2004.