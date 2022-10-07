JONESBORO — The Rev. Phil Hathcock of Maumelle, a retired Methodist minister and district superintendent, will be the guest speaker for a worship service of Stay UMC Jonesboro at 11 a.m. this Sunday at the Valley View School’s Fine Arts Center, 2111 Valley View Drive.
Hathcock retired in 2013 after 41 years as a pastor. His appointments in the Arkansas Conference included Eureka Springs, Siloam Springs and First UMC in Conway. He was appointed superintendent of the Central District in 2004.
For the three years prior to his retirement, he was director of connectional ministries and assistant to the bishop.
Since his retirement, he has served interim appointments at First UMC in Cabot, Trinity UMC in Little Rock and the Union Church of San Juan, Puerto Rico. He served as a facilitator for the Perkins Preaching Excellence Project and was a member of the General Board of Discipleship Preaching Consultation Team.
Hathcock earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas in 1971 and a master of divinity degree from Duke University in 1973.
For more than 25 years he has been an on-air volunteer for the state public television network, AETN (now Arkansas PBS).
The organization has been sponsoring twice monthly services since a July 31 vote by the First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro to disaffiliate from the worldwide United Methodist Church.
The service is intended for FUMC members and their families but is open to anyone interested in the United Methodist Church.
