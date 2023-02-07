JONESBORO — The 25th Have-A-Heart Wishathon to raise money for Make A Wish of the Mid-South will be conducted Friday. The event will consist of a radiothon on the six Jonesboro Radio Group radio stations, a telethon on KAIT-TV, 17 roadblocks, numerous school fundraisers, business collections and a phone bank.

The event depends on more than 200 volunteers to make it happen. In 24 years, the event has collected over eight million dollars to grant wishes to children with critical illnesses at an average cost of over $8,000.