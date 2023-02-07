JONESBORO — The 25th Have-A-Heart Wishathon to raise money for Make A Wish of the Mid-South will be conducted Friday. The event will consist of a radiothon on the six Jonesboro Radio Group radio stations, a telethon on KAIT-TV, 17 roadblocks, numerous school fundraisers, business collections and a phone bank.
The event depends on more than 200 volunteers to make it happen. In 24 years, the event has collected over eight million dollars to grant wishes to children with critical illnesses at an average cost of over $8,000.
To celebrate this 25-year milestone, a 25th Anniversary Concert Party will be held at 7 p.m. Friday in the Arvest Ballroom at the Embassy Suites Red Wolf Convention Center, 223 Red Wolf Blvd., immediately following the announcement of the day’s fundraising total. The concert party will feature live music from The Shotgun Billys and The Band TRIPPP.
Advance tickets for the concert are $10 plus tax and fees and can be obtained by texting ARVEST to 77000 or going online to www.thefox1049.com. Cash or credit card tickets will be available at the door. Party proceeds will be added to the day’s fundraising total and given to Make A Wish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.