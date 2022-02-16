LITTLE ROCK — Simmons Bank recently announced that Rodney Hawkins has succeeded Johnny McCaleb as executive vice president and chief audit executive.
Hawkins joined Simmons Bank in 2021 with responsibility for the oversight, administration and implementation of Simmons Bank’s risk-based internal audit function. Hawkins has worked closely with former Chief Executive Auditor Johnny McCaleb as part of a designed transition.
McCaleb will continue to lend his expertise in an advisory capacity before his planned retirement in December 2022.
“Johnny and Rodney have done a remarkable job working together over the past nine months to ensure a smooth changeover as part of this planned transition,” George Makris Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons Bank said.
“With three decades of Fortune 500, public-company experience and a highly regarded track record, Rodney is well-positioned to lead our audit team and build upon the success that we have gained under Johnny’s leadership.”
Prior to joining Simmons Bank, Hawkins was the chief compliance officer and vice president of internal audit at Windstream Communications responsible for all aspects of the compliance, internal audit, security and risk management functions.
A certified public accountant, Hawkins earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting, with honors, from the University of Georgia.
He is a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, serves on the board of directors for the American Cancer Society (Arkansas) and is an external advisory board member for the University of Arkansas Sam M. Walton College’s Business Integrity Leadership Initiative.
