LITTLE ROCK — The local accounting firm of HCJ CPAs & Advisors PLLC has announced the addition of certified public accountant Mark Glover to the firm’s ownership group.
Glover joined the HCJ CPAs & Advisors PLLC team in 2009. His specialty is employee benefit plans, and he works with nonprofits and school districts, as well as clients in the manufacturing and health care industries.
“It is a true pleasure to congratulate Mark as he takes on this new leadership position within the firm,” Karen Garrett, CPA, Managing Partner of HCJ CPAs & Advisors PLLC said in a press release. “Mark is incredibly dedicated and constantly pursues opportunities to grow his expertise. This is a huge career milestone, and he should be very proud of the hard work and dedication that led to this achievement.”
Glover is a graduate of the University of Arkansas where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Accounting in 2005. He also holds a Master of Accountancy from the University of Central Arkansas, which he earned in 2006.
He is currently affiliated with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Arkansas Society of CPAs and serves as a board member and treasurer for Harmony Health Clinic.
Raised in Stuttgart, Glover now resides in Little Rock with his wife and their two daughters.
HCJ CPAs & Advisors was formed by the merger of the certified public accounting firms of Hudson Cisne & Co. LLP and Jones & Company, LTD and has offices in Little Rock, Jonesboro, White Hall and Rogers.
