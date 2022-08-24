LITTLE ROCK — The accounting firm of HCJ CPAs and Advisors PLLC has announced the promotions of Sarah King, and certified public accountants Kayla Easley and Stephanie Murry.
King, who works in the firm’s Jonesboro office started in 2017 as a staff accountant and held the position of senior accountant prior to her promotion to a manager in the client account services department.
King graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from Arkansas State University in 2014. She holds memberships in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Northeast Arkansas Society of Certified Public Accountants.
Easley and Murry joined HCJ CPAs & Advisors in 2015 as staff accountants in the firm’s Little Rock office.
Both now take on new responsibilities as managers in the audit department.
“I am thrilled to congratulate Kayla, Sarah, and Stephanie as they step into their new roles,” Karen Garrett, CPA, and managing partner of HCJ CPAs and Advisors said. “All three have shown great dedication to the firm and their clients. Their professionalism and enthusiasm are exactly what we look for in team members. I am excited to see them flourish in their new positions.”
